Collins produced 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 loss to Milwaukee.

Collins wrapped up his playoff stint with a strong performance in a losing effort. After a mediocre regular season, Collins has been able to rebuild his reputation, and heading into free agency, his price tag has likely increased over the past month. In terms of fantasy value, GMs will want to be targeting him in the fourth round, although given what we know about short memories, he may end up rolling off the board in the third round.