Collins had 19 points (9-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

Collins matched Alex Len with a team-high 19 points Friday, hitting 9-of-16 shots from the field. It's Collins second double-double of the season and his second-highest points total. He also now has double-digit rebounds in three of his last four games. The defensive numbers still aren't quite there but those who were patient with the sophomore have to be happy with the way he is trending.