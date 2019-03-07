Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles in return

Collins posted 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Collins was on a minutes restriction in Wednesday's loss due to an illness that forced him to miss the last three games, but he was very productive in his limited action. He's averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season.