Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles in return
Collins posted 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
Collins was on a minutes restriction in Wednesday's loss due to an illness that forced him to miss the last three games, but he was very productive in his limited action. He's averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...