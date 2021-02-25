Collins (concussion) contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 127-112 win over the Celtics.

Despite playing through a concussion, Collins still managed to put up his second double-double in the last three games. He hasn't been able to replicate last season's incredible 21.6 points and 1.0 rebounds per game -- in fact, he's cracked 20 points just once in the last eight games -- but Collins remains a valuable cross-category fantasy contributor.