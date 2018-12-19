Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles in win
Collins accumulated 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over Washington.
Collins led a well-balanced scoring attack from the Hawks, who had seven players in double-figures. The second-year big man has recorded double-doubles in 7-of-8 games, and appears to be on the fast track to stardom. His defensive numbers have lagged behind his offensive game, but Collins has the athleticism an ability to eventually provide consistent production of blocks and steals.
