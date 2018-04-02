Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles Sunday
Collins produced 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 33 minutes in Sunday's 94-88 victory over the Magic.
Collins has now posted a block in each of the last five games, as his defense will keep him on the floor and give him more opportunities to be productive on the offensive end. His average of nine rebounds over his last eight contests has been consistent, but the point totals have fluctuated since he has no range and relies on finishing down low.
