Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles Thursday
Collins produced 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in Thursday's 119-101 loss to the Raptors.
After failing to post a double-double for five-straight games, Collins has now collected three consecutive double-doubles in what has been a major shooting hot streak for him. He has shot north of 50 percent and finished 15 attempts at the charity stripe in the same three games, numbers that prove his scoring is no fluke.
