Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles Wednesday
Collins posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Pistons.
With regular starters missing from the lineup Wednesday, the entire Hawks offense struggled, but Collins did his part in the loss, collecting his seventh double-double on the year. The rookie has shown flashes of strong play when he gets allotted the minutes, but it remains to be seen when the usual starters come back whether or not he will continue to get solid playing time.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Moving into starting five•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Nearly double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Collects double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Grabs 11 boards off bench Monday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-double off bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Efficient off bench Wednesday•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...