Collins posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Pistons.

With regular starters missing from the lineup Wednesday, the entire Hawks offense struggled, but Collins did his part in the loss, collecting his seventh double-double on the year. The rookie has shown flashes of strong play when he gets allotted the minutes, but it remains to be seen when the usual starters come back whether or not he will continue to get solid playing time.