Collins closed Monday's 143-141 double-overtime loss to Golden State with 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes.

Collins finished with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds for the second time this season, which have both come over his past four appearances. During that stretch, the talented big man has averaged 19.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 31.5 minutes. This is arguably the best stretch of Collins' season, and he'll look to maintain his strong play against the Kings on Wednesday.