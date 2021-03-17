Collins ended with 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 victory over the Rockets.

With Clint Capela (heel) remaining on the sideline, Collins once again stepped into a more featured role, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Despite all the turbulence, Collins is still flirting with top-50 value across the season and does seem to be getting more comfortable in his new role. That said, this could be a sneaky opportunity to try and sell-high before Capela gets back on the floor.