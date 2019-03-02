Hawks' John Collins: Doubtful Sunday

Collins (illness) did not travel with the Hawks to Chicago and is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's possible Collins travels with the team later, but signs are pointing towards the sophomore sitting out Sunday's rematch. If that's indeed the case, Vince Carter (knee) may draw the start at power forward, as Omari Spellman (ankle) is out.