Hawks' John Collins: Doubtful vs. Heat
Collins (illness) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Miami, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins rejoined the team Monday morning, but he's still dealing with the illness that's kept him out of the last two games, and the Hawks don't expect to have him back for the night's game against Miami. With Omari Spellman already ruled out, expect Dewayne Dedmon and Alex Len to comprise the starting frontcourt, as they did Sunday in Chicago.
