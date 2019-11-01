Hawks' John Collins: Downplays ankle sprain

Collins practiced fully Friday and said his left ankle sprain is "nothing too bad," Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins sustained the ankle sprain during Thursday's loss to the Heat, but he returned to the game after receiving treatment and still ended up playing 33 minutes. The Hawks' next game isn't until Tuesday versus the Spurs, so the 22-year-old will have a few days to rest up and doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the contest.