Collins tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 win over the Heat.

Collins finally seems to be getting into a groove after missing the first month of the season with an ankle injury, as he has averaged 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over his last two games. His ability to space the floor and fearlessness to shoot from anywhere makes him a valuable scoring asset, while his size alone should allow for a decent number of rebounds on a given night moving forward.