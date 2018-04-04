Collins finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Heat.

Collins has double-doubled in consecutive tilts, and he has hauled in double-digit boards in four of the last five. Moreover, he has recorded 10 dimes and seven rejections during the same span while his minutes have continued to skyrocket. With 10 double-doubles to his name, the rookie seems like one of the safest bets when it comes to trusting the Hawks over the final four games.