Collins scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-8 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 win over the Celtics.

He was money in the fourth quarter, converting all four of his free-throw attempts inside the final 11 seconds to help squash any thought of a comeback attempt by Boston. The 23-year-old big has been the third wheel lately in Atlanta as Trae Young and Clint Capela have formed a potent partnership, but Collins is still averaging 21.3 points, 7.3 boards, 1.6 threes and 1.3 assists over nine games in February.