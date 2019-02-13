Hawks' John Collins: Drops 22 in win
Collins poured in 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Collins tied for the team lead in scoring with Trae Young, producing another solid stat line in Tuesday's win. The second-year big man from Wake Forest is nearly averaging a double-double this season with 19.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
