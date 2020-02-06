Hawks' John Collins: Drops fifth-straight double-double
Collins put up 27 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in 41 minutes on Wednesday, beating the Timberwolves 127-120.
Posting early-round value on the season (first-round value in nine-category leagues), Collins has been a real bright spot for Atlanta up to this point. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Collins seems to have run into a slight speed bump, as the Hawks traded for big men Clint Capela and Dewayne Dedmon in separate deals. Capela and Dedmon will undoubtedly soak up all the center minutes when healthy (Capela is dealing with a heal issue), pushing Collins to play the large majority of his minutes away from the basket, potentially resulting in fewer opportunities for rebounds and blocks. Collins has played 50 percent of his minutes at the center position this season, so it'll be a transition for fantasy owners.
