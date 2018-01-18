Hawks' John Collins: Efficient off bench Wednesday
Collins scored 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 94-93 victory over the Pelicans.
Collins has now posted consecutive strong games, where he has scored double-digit points in each game while playing over 20 minutes in each as well. He also has averaged 7.7 rebounds over his last three contests, so if he can string together games with consistent minutes in the future, he has the potential to flirt with double-doubles on a nightly basis.
