Collins finished Sunday's 115-91 loss to Miami with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes.

Collins stepped on the court for the first time after a five-week absence due to finger and foot injuries, and while the rust is to be expected, he still delivered a decent scoring output -- especially considering how much the team struggled on the offensive side of the ball. Don't be surprised if Collins makes his way into the starting lineup for Game 2 of the series, though his role in the upcoming games has yet to be determined. As things stand now, this was clearly a step in the right direction.