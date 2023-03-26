Collins produced 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 143-130 victory over Indiana.

Collins scored in double digits for the fifth straight game, during which time he has shot at least 50 percent in all five. At the tail end of a mediocre season, Collins is finding some consistency, much to the delight of fantasy managers battling in their playoffs. The Hawks play again Sunday, making Collins a firm hold in all formats, at least for now.