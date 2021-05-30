Collins notched 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in Sunday's 113-96 win over the Knicks in Game 4.

Collins had his best performance in the series in Game 4 as he shot an efficient 60.0 percent from the field and set a postseason career-high 22 points. The forward neared a double-double, however, he was pulled late in the game as the Hawks had a controlling lead. Collins also managed to stay out of foul trouble in Game 4, which he couldn't do in Games 2 and 3.