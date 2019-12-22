Hawks' John Collins: Eligible to return Monday

Collins is eligible to return from his 25-game suspension Monday against the Cavaliers.

Collins was locked into the starting lineup in the five games for which he was available early in the season, and after a layoff of nearly two months, he's eligible to return to action Monday. It's unclear if Collins will have any limitations right away, but he figures to fill a key role on both ends for the struggling Hawks. In five games this season between Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, Collins averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 32.2 minutes per contest.