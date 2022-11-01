Collins posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 139-109 loss to Toronto.

Collins managed to record his fourth double-double of the season in the loss, although it was far from a productive night. The Hawks were completely outplayed in this one, meaning the starters were limited down the stretch. After a red-hot start to the season, Collins has slowed of late, averaging just 6.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across his last three games. Given he is prone to stretches such as this, there is optimism he can get things going again.