Collins will start Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Collins has played two contests since his 15-game absence to start the season due to an ankle injury. In 33 minutes, he's racked up 30 points, six assists, five rebounds and a block. Coach Lloyd Pierce may still ease Collins into a bigger workload, but Collins starting appears to be a signal that he's feeling healthy.