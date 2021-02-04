Collins scored 35 points (16-21 FG, 3-4 3PT) to go along with 12 rebounds and one assist across 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.

Collins stayed hot from the field and continued his excellent form across his past six games. In that span, he's averaged 22.7 points and shot 62.0 percent from the field to go along with 8.8 boards. However, his defensive output continues to lag, and as a result Collins is averaging only 1.0 blocks and 0.4 steals per game through 21 contests this season.