Hawks' John Collins: Excellent shooting in win

Collins finished with 26 points (12-14 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes Tuesday against Oklahoma City.

Collins was super efficient Tuesday although made only minimal contributions elsewhere. Although he continues to struggle producing on the defensive end, Collins' offensive contributions are more than enough for owners. He's thriving in his second professional season, averaging 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists alongside strong percentages of 57.1-percent from the field, 33.3-percent from three and 71.3-percent from the line on the year.