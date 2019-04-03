Hawks' John Collins: Expected back Wednesday

Collins is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Sixers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Collins was held out of Tuesday's game for rest purposes, but all signs point to the second-year forward returning to the starting lineup on the second game of a back-to-back. Over his last five games, Collins has averaged 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 30.0 minutes.

