Hawks' John Collins: Expected to play Monday

Collins (back) was able to go through shootaround and is expected to play in Monday's game against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Collins' trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff. Since returning from a 25-game suspension, he's averaging 19.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 29.6 minutes.

