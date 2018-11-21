Hawks' John Collins: Expected to see slight minutes bump
Collins is expected to see roughly 25 minutes of action Wednesday against the Raptors, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Collins will enter the starting lineup for the first time Wednesday in his third game back from an ankle injury that cost him the first month of the season. He played 12 minutes in his debut against the Pacers on Nov. 17 and followed up with 20 minutes against the Clippers on Monday. In that game, Collins put up 18 points, six assists and three rebounds.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.