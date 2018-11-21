Collins is expected to see roughly 25 minutes of action Wednesday against the Raptors, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Collins will enter the starting lineup for the first time Wednesday in his third game back from an ankle injury that cost him the first month of the season. He played 12 minutes in his debut against the Pacers on Nov. 17 and followed up with 20 minutes against the Clippers on Monday. In that game, Collins put up 18 points, six assists and three rebounds.