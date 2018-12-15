Hawks' John Collins: Extends double-double streak
Collins scored 11 points (2-8 FG, 7-12 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, an assist and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 129-108 loss to the Celtics.
It's the second-year big's sixth straight double-double and seventh in 13 games. Collins has made a big impact for the Hawks since recovering from ankle injury that cost him the first 15 games of the season, and he's establishing himself as an important part of their rebuilding efforts.
