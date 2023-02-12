Collins finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Saturday's 125-106 win over the Spurs.

After staying put in Atlanta in the aftermath of Thursday's trade deadline, Collins has responded with a pair of quality scoring outings. Unlike Thursday's win over Phoenix in which he supplemented his 16-point performance with little else in the box score, Collins checked off every category Saturday and was even perfect at the free-throw line. The 25-year-old big man still continues to endure his worst fantasy season since his rookie year, but he remains worthy of a back-end roster spot in both 10- and 12-team category and points leagues.