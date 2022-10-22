Collins accumulated 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one block and three steals over 36 minutes in Friday's victory over the Magic.

Collins continued to get it done on both ends of the floor on Friday night, grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds while scoring over 20 points for the second-straight game to open the season. Nine of Collins' 23 points came in the second quarter on 3-of-6 shooting, while he also knocked down both of his free throw attempts to bring the Hawks back within four just before the half. He also recorded three steals in the game, with two of them coming against rookie sensation Paolo Banchero.