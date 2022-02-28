Collins (foot) was shooting after practice on Monday but hasn't progressed to any intense running, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins has missed the last five games as he continues to work his way back from a right foot strain, and it appears the organization has no intention of rushing him back from the injury. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said that Collins is "getting better" and "feeling better", but it sounds like there's a good chance he'll remain sidelined Tuesday against Boston, although he hasn't been officially ruled out yet. If Collins sits again, Danilo Gallinari will likely draw another start at power forward for Atlanta.