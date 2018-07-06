Collins won't play during Thursday's summer league game against the Jazz for rest, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This news doesn't come as a shock, as there's little reason for the Hawks to over-exert Collins, who was selected to the 2017-18 All-Rookie team last season after averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Omari Spellman and Jock Landale should see extra run in Thursday's tilt as a result of Collins' absence.