Collins had 13 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in Sunday's preseason win over the Magic.

It wasn't his most efficient night, but Collins showed off his full offensive arsenal, taking three three-pointers and working his way to the line seven times in 29 minutes. Collins and Clint Capela combined for 23 rebounds -- seven of which came on the offensive end.