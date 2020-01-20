Hawks' John Collins: Goes for 17 and 11 in loss
Collins had 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) and 11 rebounds in Monday's loss to Toronto.
Collins continues to be a double-double threat on most nights, but more often than not, it hasn't led to victories for Atlanta. Regardless, Collins appears to have settled back in after a lengthy suspension early in the season, as he's notched double-doubles in five of his last seven contests. Collins has also blocked nine shots over the last four games.
