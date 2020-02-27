Hawks' John Collins: Goes for 26 points
Collins notched 26 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 loss to the Magic.
Collins only has one double-double in his last six outings, but he has topped the 20-point mark five times during that stretch while also hitting multiple three-pointers in each of his last three games. The former first-round pick has been Atlanta's second-best scoring option behind Trae Young, and has delivered solid value since returning from a 25-game suspension earlier this season. He has six double-doubles in 11 February contests.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...