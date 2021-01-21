Collins recorded 31 points (13-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 win over the Pistons.

Collins' 31 points set a season high while his 11 rebounds tied a season high. He's had an inconsistent start to the season, but with the Hawks missing multiple players Wednesday, coach Lloyd Pierce opted to give the starters all at least 38 minutes. Collins is still performing during games where he gets the run, averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks when seeing at least 30 minutes.