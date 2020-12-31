Collins totaled 30 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 145-141 loss to the Nets.

Collins finally broke out of his slump, scoring a season-high 30 points as both teams put on an offensive masterpiece. Collins has been a hot topic thus far this season and not always for the right reasons. The addition of a number of players has cut into Collins' opportunities, leaving many under the assumption he could be on his way out of Atlanta. His production has been serviceable, although, with Wednesday's outburst, he scales the player ranks to be positioned as a third-round option.