Hawks' John Collins: Good to go Thursday
Collins (illness) is not on the injury report for Thursday's season opener against the Pistons.
Collins had been dealing with the flu last week, and it forced him to miss the team's final preseason outing. However, it looks as if he's put the illness well behind him, so Collins should be a full go Thursday night.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...