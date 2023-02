Collins (hip) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Knicks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Collins should re-join the starting five, pushing Saddiq Bey to the bench. Prior to Collins' absence during Monday's loss to the Hornets, the forward appeared in 27 straight games and averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 31.1 minutes.