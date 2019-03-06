Hawks' John Collins: Good to go Wednesday
Collins (illness) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Collins was upgraded to probable this afternoon after being absent for the last three games with the flu. Now, the second-year star is officially a full go for Wednesday's game and will retain his spot as the team's start four man.
