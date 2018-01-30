Collins scored eight points (4-4 FG) while adding 11 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 105-100 win over the Timberwolves.

The rookie was a basket short of his sixth double-double of the season. Collins doesn't see enough minutes to be a consistent fantasy option, but he's still averaging 9.6 points, 8.7 boards and 1.2 blocks in 21.4 minutes over the last nine games, and with the Hawks firmly in a rebuild, the 20-year-old could earn a bigger role in the second half as the team focuses on his development.