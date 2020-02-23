Hawks' John Collins: Grabs 17 boards in win
Collins went for 35 points (13-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 win over the Mavericks.
The talented big man posted his second-highest rebounding total of the season, but his contribution have been stellar in other areas as well. Collins has started Atlanta's nine games during February and his numbers have been impressive across the board -- he is averaging 25.4 points while notching six double-doubles during that stretch.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 12 points in victory•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Hits for 23 in loss to Cavs•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Logs 32 points, 16 boards•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Huge night in loss to Boston•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Drops fifth-straight double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-double streak increases•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.