Hawks' John Collins: Grabs 17 boards in win

Collins went for 35 points (13-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 win over the Mavericks.

The talented big man posted his second-highest rebounding total of the season, but his contribution have been stellar in other areas as well. Collins has started Atlanta's nine games during February and his numbers have been impressive across the board -- he is averaging 25.4 points while notching six double-doubles during that stretch.