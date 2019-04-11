Hawks' John Collins: Grabs 25 rebounds in finale

Collins posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 25 rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 135-134 loss to the Pacers.

Collins came to board in the finale, grabbing a career-high 25 rebounds in the one-point loss. His freak athleticism is not even a question anymore, as everyone knows Collins can jump out the building and body up with any forward he's matched on. After missing plenty of games early in the season, Collins ends his sophomore year with 19.5 point and 9.8 rebound averages over 61 games.