Hawks' John Collins: Grabs another double-double
Collins scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Celtics.
The second-year big is enjoying a strong start to 2019, averaging 19.6 points, 10.2 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.1 three-pointers over his last nine games while racking up five double-doubles in his last seven contests. Collins has emerged this season as a key piece in the Hawks' rebuild, and rather than fading, he seems to be picking up the pace heading into the second half.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....