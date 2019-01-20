Hawks' John Collins: Grabs another double-double

Collins scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Celtics.

The second-year big is enjoying a strong start to 2019, averaging 19.6 points, 10.2 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.1 three-pointers over his last nine games while racking up five double-doubles in his last seven contests. Collins has emerged this season as a key piece in the Hawks' rebuild, and rather than fading, he seems to be picking up the pace heading into the second half.