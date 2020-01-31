Hawks' John Collins: Grabs season-high 20 rebounds

Collins went for 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 20 rebounds in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Sixers.

Collins moved to his regular power forward start since Damian Jones got the start at center, and the third-year big man delivered one of his best performances of the season. In addition to the impressive effort on the glass, Collins also extended his double-digit scoring streak to nine games -- he is averaging 22.1 points and 10.9 boards per game during that stretch.