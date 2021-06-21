Collins closed with 14 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 103-96 victory over Philadelphia.

Collins certainly had a tangible impact on the game on both ends of the floor, especially during the first half where he scored 10 of his 14 points, while many around him struggled. The Hawks continue to surprise and now advance to the Conference Finals where they will come up against the Bucks in what promises to be another intriguing matchup. Not typically known for his ability to contribute on the defensive end, Collins could find himself matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and so he will have to be at his best if they are to continue their fairytale run.