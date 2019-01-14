Hawks' John Collins: Hauls in double-double

Collins scored 13 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 133-114 loss to the Bucks.

The second-year big has 17 double-doubles on the season in only 27 games, a pace that would have had him just outside the top 10 in the league right now if Collins had been healthy to start the year. While it would be nice if he was more involved defensively -- after averaging 1.1 blocks as a rookie, he's only producing 0.4 a game in 2018-19 -- the 21-year-old in nonetheless supplying strong fantasy value.